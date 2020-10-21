PACIFIC PALISADES—The Pacific Palisades Community Committee (PPCC) will discuss possible modifications to be made to two intersections near the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on Thursday, October 22, at 5:30 p.m., in an effort to increase traffic safety and driver convenience.

The Chautauqua/Sunset Boulevard intersection, along with the Chautauqua Boulevard, Entrada Drive, and PCH intersection, has been a recognized nuisance among local residents, with community-member complaints, dating back to June 2019, asking city council members to create solutions to the intersections’ many problems.

According to a community article by the Circling the News, ill-placed traffic signs are a key cause of safety issues and congestion problems within the intersections. Drivers who attempt to merge into PCH and are unfamiliar with the idiosyncrasies of the intersections, often find themselves in wrong turn lanes, and obstruct and impede upon traffic by switching lanes to get out of them.

The intersections’ engineering is deemed to be a culprit as well. A report conducted by Lisa Cahill, a Palisades CD-11 Deputy, called for a redesign of the intersection and sought state-level assistance with the issue.

In her report, Cahill stated:

“Much of this is a state/Caltrans issue. The city has done a great deal on our end to improve the intersection.”

Cahill suggested setting up a city task force to address the problem.

The city meeting will feature LADOT Senior Transportation Engineer Tim Fremaux, along with CD-11 Transportation Director Eric Bruins. The duo will present information about proposed improvements to the problematic intersections.

In the meeting, the PHCC will present a decision on the nominees for the ‘Alternate Area & At-large Representative,’ with the City Board possibly electing alternates. The board will consider a motion to eliminate the CA legislature’s “Gut-and-Amend” bill process, as well.

All residents are encouraged to join and participate in the community meeting. For more information visit https://mailchi.mp/pacpalicc/t5l2odsle0-1170890?fbclid=IwAR2qvm8EI5rTQco9OLWDY55RRdnWyG-GQIeDjCc2jlBwiZ8FR9O3QNFzWN0.