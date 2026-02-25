WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 13, packages were stolen from the mailroom of an apartment complex in West Hollywood Heights by people who had impersonated Amazon delivery workers.

The theft was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station by Elyse Eisenberg, who is the head of the West Hollywood Heights Neighborhood Association, who informed West Hollywood Online first about the incident.

The suspect who stole the packages from the complex were caught on the apartment complex’s security camera.

According to Amazon, people are posing as Amazon delivery workers to steal packages across the nation. Amazon is asking anyone who becomes a victim of such a theft to report it by going to the following website, amazon.com/report a scam or by sending an email to: reporitascam@amazon.com.