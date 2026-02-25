WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, February 24, the city of West Hollywood indicated in an email to Canyon News that it has opened application opportunities for its 2027 Arts Grant Program. The city will host a free virtual Arts Grant Program information workshop for those interested in applying to learn more about the city’s grant-eligibility requirements and application process. The virtual workshop will remain available on the city’s arts grant page.

The Arts Grant Program Workshop will be held online via the Zoom platform on: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 1 p.m. First-time grant applicants and returning organizations with new development personnel are strongly encouraged to attend the Arts Grant Program information workshop to become familiar with the application process.

Virtual office hours will be offered for interested applicants to request a time on Wednesdays between March 4 and June 24 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to speak one on one with the Arts Grant Coordinator. This is an opportunity for applicants to ask specific questions and get immediate feedback.

For 28 years, West Hollywood’s Arts Grant Program has provided grant funding to individual artists, artist collectives, and nonprofit arts organizations for the production, performance, or presentation of art projects that take place in West Hollywood and serve the community. Applicants may only apply to one Arts Grant category per year.

Artists and organizations interested in applying may visit https://www.weho.org/community/arts-and-culture/arts-grant-program/grant-guidelines-and-applications for more details.

For information about the West Hollywood’s Arts Grant Program visit www.weho.org/arts or contact West Hollywood Grants Coordinator Eva Angeloff at (323) 848-6354 or eangeloff@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.