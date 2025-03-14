UNITED STATES—Yeah, some companies are hurting a little bit because people are boycotting. Yes, the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives that many companies put into place to show they were all in are creating opportunities for others felt like a farce to me. So, people are going to hate that I say this, but I don’t care. Everything that happened in 2020, after George Floyd was murdered, was companies trying to save face.

Plenty of the protests were violent and beyond destructive. At the same time, there were peaceful protests that took place. A lot of companies put those initiatives in place because they wanted to show that they cared about diversity when in truth they did not. A ton of the companies have now rolled back those DEI initiatives including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Meta, Microsoft, Lowe’s, Ford, McDonald’s and so many more.

There are those companies who are continuing with DEI initiatives like Costco, Delta Air Lines, Apple, Proctor and Gamble and Sephora to name a few. As a result, you are seeing consumers who are no longer supporting those companies that they feel don’t support their dollars and align with their beliefs. Guess what? There is nothing you can do about that; people can choose to spend their money where they please. If they feel you don’t support them as a culture or race, they are free to find an establishment that cares about their dollars.

One retailer that I know is feeling the burn is Target. I have family members who have literally cut the retailer at the knees. They are not shopping there and haven’t shopped there in more than two-three months and have no plans of doing so. There have been boycotts scheduled to not purchase goods at certain establishments on certain days. There are videos out there, people have gotten texts and emails about not shopping at specific retailers on specific days to send a message.

If a company doesn’t appreciate my dollar, I will without hesitating immediately stop shopping there. If I don’t matter to you, why would I want to spend my money with you? I don’t have to, there are other businesses out there that offer the same products you do, and I might even save more money in the process. Yeah, we shop at some retailers because of comfortability. We are used to shopping at those establishments, but it doesn’t mean you can’t switch.

Hell, there are people I know who have never and told me they will never shop at Walmart. They just don’t like the way the company treats its employees and its overall ways of operating. The DEI initiative or push is something the government cannot push on businesses. Whether they choose to do it or not, and that is a choice they have a right to make. You cannot force it, but at the same time it might raise some eyebrows for some people who wonder why you don’t care about creating opportunities for those who might be lacking when it comes to its workforce.

When people start to talk using their pocketbook, it makes a massive difference on businesses and some are starting to feel it when it comes to profit and overall revenue. I don’t think the goal is for the consumer to place a company out of business. It is to send a clear message that their dollars matter, and if they don’t think so, they’re about to find out.

Written By Jason Jones