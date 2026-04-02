WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, April 4, the city of West Hollywood will be participating in free Picasso Pets event will provide an opportunity for pet parents to participate in pet-friendly activities and receive event souvenirs while supplies last.

The Picasso Pets event will take place at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Event activities begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

Pets must always remain leashed and under the control of their humans. Cats are welcome to attend. For the safety of one’s feline friend, the city encourages cats to be placed inside a carrier, pet backpack, pet stroller, or wearing a harness and leash. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Doheny Room located on the second floor of the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (which is adjacent to the surface level of West Hollywood Park).

The popular caricature drawing activity has met registration capacity; there will be an on-site wait list sign-up beginning at 11 a.m. at the event information booth. Admission from the waitlist is not guaranteed and will depend on availability of caricature artists.

For more details about Picasso Pets contact Susana Salazar, West Hollywood’s Recreation Coordinator, at (323) 848-6479 or at ssalazar@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.