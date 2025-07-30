UNITED STATES—On July 14, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), An office of the Administration of Children and Families published an article explaining what becomes of unaccompanied children who were brought to the U.S. illegally. ORR is a government entity that works for the protection of innocent children. The following came directly from their website.

“When a child who is not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian is apprehended by immigration authorities, the child is transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).’



Federal law required ORR to feed, shelter, and provide medical care for the children until they may be released safely with sponsors, which are sometimes relatives where they will stay while they await immigration proceedings.



Sponsors are suitable adults capable of providing for the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the children. There are requirements for sponsors to be eligible to care for the children. The following came directly from ORR



“All sponsors must pass a background check



The sponsor must agree to ensure the child’s presence at all future immigration proceedings.



They must also agree to ensure the minor reports to ICE for removal form the United States if an immigration judge issues a removal order or voluntary departure order.



HHS is engaging with state officials to address concerns they may have about the care or impact of unaccompanied alien children in their states, while making sure the children are treated humanely and consistent with the law as they go through immigration court proceedings that will determine whether they will be removed and repatriated, or qualify for some form of relief.



HHS has strong policies in place to ensure the privacy and safety of unaccompanied alien children by maintaining the confidentiality of their personal information.



These children may have histories of abuse or may be seeking safety from threats of violence. They may have been trafficked or smuggled. HHS cannot release information about individual children that could compromise the child’s location or [their] identity.”



There are sponsors in all 50 states who care for the children. Reports indicate that the caregivers may be quite like the foster parents of any other child by making sure the child’s needs are taken care of during times of trauma.



The children are dislocated. They are in unfamiliar surroundings. There may be a language barrier that could complicate the child’s ability to communicate from whence he came.



During this time sponsors have the opportunity through their hospitality and genuine concern for their wellbeing to offer respite-care and have a positive impact on the child who may have already endured insurmountable hardships.



Some of these children will not stay in the U.S. They may have been taken under false pretenses and have family that loves them back in their homeland.



According to the ORR website 82,136 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC’s) have been released to sponsors in the state of California.