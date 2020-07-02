CALIFORNIA—San Francisco police have recently released video footage as well as photos of a suspect who is responsible or at least has some connection to the murder of Fox, 41, at the intersection of Franklin and McAllister on April 18 at 5:04 p.m.

The initial attack left Fox unconscious on the sidewalk until paramedics took him to the hospital to be treated for the brutal attack. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead two days later, unable to recovery from his injuries.

It is unclear exactly what the incident was that took place between Fox and this individual, but since it resulted in a death, all possible suspects will have to be questioned and/or detained.

The individual that SFPD are in pursuit of is yet to be identified, but their physical characteristics in the videos and photos recently released to the public seem to show most of his face and what he was wearing.

Any additional video and still images extracted from the serveillance footage are available at the official website of the San Francisco Police Department.

Police are hoping they can find someone who was present at the scene of the crime that day to give them any pertinent information about who the individual is.

Anyone with information should call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. People can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters should know that their information can be submitted anonymously, if they so choose.