CELEBRITY — The singer Robert Matthew Van Winkle, also known by his stage name Vanilla Ice, is booked to perform at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin, Texas on Friday, July 3. The concert will take place, although there has been a recent increase in the number of cases for COVID-19.

On Monday, June 29, the 52-year-old rapper posted an Instagram clip showcasing one of his old concerts, and included a caption that hints he will be back to performing soon. The caption starts, “I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best” followed by, “We are looking forward to a fun and safe weekend with good friends, good food, and good music while celebrating America.” He also makes a reference to how they “didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers” during the 90s. There are already tickets on Eventbrite, which range from $25 to $300. Other artists like Hip Hop Hooray and Myke Miller will also be performing on stage on Friday.

The concert, named the “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party,” will celebrate Independence Day on an outdoor stage. The Texas Tribune previously said that the cases of COVID-19 have nearly quadrupled since Memorial Day, but concerts will still take place in the near future despite this increase.