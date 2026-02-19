WEST HOLLYWOOD—A recent rainstorm in Los Angeles caused a large power outage in the Rainbow District of West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 18. As a result, some businesses in the region were forced to close.

Businesses located on North side Santa Monica Boulevard lost power Wednesday, February 18, while some of businesses on the South side of Santa Monica Boulevard retained power.

The full extent of the power outage has not been disclosed. Details on when the power would be restored in the Rainbow District has not been disclosed.