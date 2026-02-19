MALIBU—The After Action Review of the city of Malibu’s response to both the Palisades Fire and the Franklin Fire has been completed and is available for the public to view.

According to the city of Malibu website, this is an independent report that was authored by the company’s emergency management and response company, Witt O’Brien’s. Recommendations on how the city can improve its emergency management system in the future.

The After Action Review is available to be viewed on the city’s website and can be found at: https://malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/37295/FINAL_-PUBLIC_Malibu-AAR_-2526.

In addition, according to the city of Malibu, the report will be presented to the Malibu City Council on March 1, the date of the next council meeting, and on April 1, the date of the next Public Safety Commission Meeting.

