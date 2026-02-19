MALIBU—The area on Topanga Canyon Boulevard where crews were working to repair after recent winter storms that have besieged California has reopened.

According to the traffic advisory posted on the Malibu city website around 1 p.m. on February 18, the area stretching from Grand View Drive to Pacific Coast Highway, the work crews succeeded in removing debris and the remaining mudslides on Wednesday morning. Repair work continues in the region.

Further information about the repair work can be found on the map maintained by the California Department of Transportation.