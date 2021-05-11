MALIBU—After two brush fires, the city is in preparation mode for the fire season. Fire crews are doing their best to make sure they are prepared as well as Malibu residents.

A brush fire occurred in Westlake Village and another near the Ventura Freeway in Calabasas. The preparation started with the hiring of a new fire liaison, Chris Brossard. The Malibu Times reported that Brossard stressed the importance of trimming back any unnecessary vegetation and avoid burning wood chips too close to homes.

The city of Malibu recommends residents that they are making sure their house numbers are visible and not covered by overgrowth. They can take photos and videos of all their personal items for documentation and create an emergency plan and sign up for text alerts from the city.

The city has new evacuation plans that split the city into four zones, and they should be studied thoroughly.