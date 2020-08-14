UNITED STATES−On Saturday, August 8, President Trump passed two bills providing further aid to military veterans and their families. Details on the aide can be viewed on The White House website.

The H.R. 886 “Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019,” requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) in coordination with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to establish a Veterans Treatment Court Program.

H.R. 3504, the “Ryan Kules and Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019” amends the various VA authorities related to specially adapted housing for Veterans access to an education benefit, work-study, and home loan programs.

H.R. 4920, the “Department of Veterans Affairs Contracting Preference Consistency Act of 2020,” provides exceptions to certain VA small business requirements.

The bills signed broadens the options for struggling veterans in the legal system and expands the options for home renovations for blind and disabled veterans.

The Veteran’s Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019 aimed to help grow the number of veterans with brain injuries, PTSD, and other mental health issues.

On Tuesday, August 11, Karen Pence attended a Veteran’s Suicide Prevention roundtable with Elinore F. McCance-Katz, the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse in Charlotte, North Carolina to raise awareness of mental health and veteran’s suicide prevention efforts.

In March 2020, President Trump signed several bills assisting veterans.

H.R. 1365 helps to authorize payments of eligible claims to victims and survivors of the attack and occupation of Guam by the imperial Japanese forces on December 8, 1941.

H.R. 4803, the “Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act, ensures that foreign-born children of U.S. citizen and member of the Armed Forces or Government employees stationed abroad will automatically become a U.S. citizen even if the family is residing outside of the country due to military service at the time of their birth.”

S.760, the “Support the Veteran’s Apprenticeship Act,” is for the purpose of improving the coordination between the Department of Labor (DOL) and the Department of Veterans Affairs in regard to apprenticeship and education programs for Veterans.

The White House lists half a dozen other bills the Trump administration passed in the year 2020 strengthening grants and educational programs for veterans. There are also pages of medals of honor given to war-time heroes and deserving recipients.