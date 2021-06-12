PACIFIC PALISADES—On June 20, there will be a pride and sobriety celebration located at Will Rogers State Beach. This event is being sponsored by The Phoenix.

The event will occur on Sunday, June 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 17000 CA-1 Pacific Palisades. It will be across the street from Patrick’s Roadhouse near lifeguard tower 18. The event will have beach games throughout the afternoon.

Space is limited, so community members must register at The Phoenix’s website: https://thephoenix.org/find-a-class/in-person/. To ensure safety and health guidelines, community members are asked to wear masks.

The Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that encourages the community to refrain from substance use and lead a healthy lifestyle. They ask that community members remain sober for 48 hours. For more information about the organization and future events, you may visit their website at : https://thephoenix.org/.