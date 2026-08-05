LOS ANGELES– Coming into the 2026 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams are heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl. On Saturday August 1, RAM Nation got their first glimpse of the team in action at Loyola Marymount University.

These Rams are stocked with premier talent on both sides of the ball. MVP Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Wide Receivers Davante Adams. Despite these bona fide stars, newly acquired from the Cleveland Browns.two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett received the loudest screams from the electric crowd.

The Rams are +550 favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Super Bowl LXI will ltake place at Sofi Stadium on February 14 (Valentines day). Not only the RAMS HOUSE, but also the venue where the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

This offseason the primary goal was to improve the defense. That plan started by trading with the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie then signing his former teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency, with both grading as top-20 cornerbacks last season.

It is an upgrade in the secondary for certain. All of this talk about Myles Garrett and the new look defense just might convince a Rams legend to return.

His name is Aaron Donald. The City of Angels is obsessed by the prospect of Aaron Donald coming out of retirement. Imagine Garrett on one side of the edge, and Donald’s on the other.

The Rams would be unstoppable. Aaron Donald is strongly considering a comeback to the NFL. While no official announcement has been made, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated that the arrow is “trending upward” for the future Hall of Famer’s return.

Many Rams fans, myself included believe Donald will make a triumphant return. He has been working out at the facility, using the equipment.

Does that sound like someone who is sitting on a beach with a drink in there hand?

Here are some of the highlights I observed.

A stunning connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams was on full display, as well as the rookie connection between quarterback Ty Simpson and wide receiver CJ Daniels.

Defensively, Cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Cam Lampkin had active days for that unit.

Remember the name CJ Daniels, he is a standout rookie Wide Receiver who was already making terrific plays on the field. Rookie QB Ty Simpson was also impressive.

Running Back Blake Corum is turning heads with his strength. That explosiveness has been on display all camp as, on multiple occasions, Corum went untouched in the back field before reaching the second level, both a credit to his speed and the offensive line creating room for him.

Back Together Weekend was a Special collaborative fan-focused event dates held on August 1 and August 2 in partnership with Toyota.

The 2026 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University features a dedicated Fan Zone with youth flag football games, skills and drills led by Rams coaches for kids under 18, face painting, photo opportunities with mascot Rampage and the cheerleaders, and exclusive team merchandise tents.