LOS ANGELES COUNTY—On August 3, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California issued a press release announcing the sentencing of Yachua Mauricio Flores, 23, for attacks on California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to the plea agreement, on June 8, 2025, Flores participated in a riot on the Main Street overpass of U.S. Highway 101. CHP officers were trapped below the overpass as Flores, and his fellow protestors threw rocks, and chunks of cement at the officers.



Video footage was captured of Flores as he took an electric scooter and threw it off the overpass, at a CHP vehicle. He then took lighter fluid from a plastic water bottle and poured it on a burning CHP vehicle. Street signs, fireworks, and debris that were caught on fire were also thrown at the officers.



Yachua Mauricio Flores is reportedly a Mexican National, who was brought to the U.S. as a toddler. He lived in Lincoln Heights, but he was born in Mexico in 2003 and is not in the United States legally.



The following came directly from the DOJ press release.

“Flores admitted in his plea agreement that he knew the officers were under the freeway overpass. He further admitted that he knew that throwing objects and burning debris created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to the officers.”

He pleaded guilty on April 27, to one count of obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.



U.S. District Judge John F. Walter sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for his crimes during the anti-immigration law enforcement riot last year. Judge Walter also ordered Flores to pay $235,415 restitution.



First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli issued the following statement.



“Violent attacks on law enforcement will result in federal prison time. Those who escalate chaos and endanger officers will be held accountable. Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting the men and women sworn to keep our community safe.”



Reports indicate that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take custody of Yachua Mauricio Flores upon his release from federal prison.