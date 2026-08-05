UNITED STATES—Initially after planting, many new trees and some large shrubs rely on stakes for stability. Some limber trees also need temporary structural support for thin trunks. Staking is only necessary until confined roots disperse and young trunks mature. Then, trees and large shrubbery stand on their own. Stakes help with the transition from nursery to landscape.

Different trees require different types of stakes. Palm trees need none at all. Spruce trees are likewise stout enough to stand alone. Camphor trees, though, typically need staking both for structural integrity and stability. Landscape stakes provide stability while nursery stakes provide trunk integrity. For most trees, landscape stakes displace nursery stakes.

Landscape stakes are those that loosely support new trees within their new landscapes. Nursery stakes, if present, are those that direct straight trunk growth in nurseries. Binding to nursery stakes inhibits trunk expansion, though. Therefore, it is better to remove them as soon as possible. This should occur after planting and staking with landscape stakes.

Stakes should be well done.

Landscape stakes, for adequate stability, should extend below roots of associated trees. This puts them into the solid undisturbed soil below the excavated soil. Also, they should be about as high as the lowest branches of their associated trees. For shrubbery and low branched trees, they should be about five feet high. Stakes are in standardized lengths.

One stake is adequate for some small trees. Other larger trees may justify two. Likewise, one top strap for each stake may be adequate. Secondary straps about halfway between top straps and the ground might be useful. They minimize bowing of limber trunks. Short nails can hold straps in place. Straps should cross over between their stakes and trees.

Staking should be as unobtrusive as possible. If it supports trees too rigidly, it can inhibit trunk growth and development. Trunks that are able to move somewhat with breezes will be stronger. If binding remains necessary, it should be as loose as possible. It constricts as trunks expand. Ultimately, as trees mature, staking and binding become unnecessary, and should be removed.

Highlight: Korean Arborvitae

Arborvitaes are quite uncommon here. Korean arborvitae, Thuja koraiensis, is one of the more uncommon among them. It is therefore uncommonly uncommon, or even rare. Not many examples are observable within local landscapes. Yet, some compact cultivars are becoming more available from nurseries. It will likely become more popular in the future.

Korean arborvitae is a large evergreen shrub or small tree. In the wild, it grows as tall as 30 feet, and half as broad. ‘Glauca’ has bluish foliage and grows only about 15 feet tall, and 10 feet wide. ‘Glauca Prostrata’ gets only three feet tall, and about six feet wide. Flat foliar sprays with clasping scale leaves resemble those of more familiar arborvitaes.

Also like more familiar arborvitaes, Korean arborvitae appreciates regular watering. It is resilient to brief lapses of irrigation once established, though. It tolerates partial shade as well. Although it prefers sandy loam, Korean arborvitae adapts to most soil types. Soil of inferior quality is rarely a problem. Spider mites can possibly infest during warm weather.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.