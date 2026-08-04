EL SEGUNDO– Hope springs eternal for all 32 NFL teams this time of year. Canyon News drove out to the Los Angeles Chargers traing camp on Monday, August 3.

The Bolt” is the Los Angeles Chargers’ new state-of-the-art headquarters and training facility in El Segundo, California, which opened in July 2024, consolidating team operations, player development, and media production into a single complex with practice fields.

It is a remarkable headquarters for the Chargers. The most pristine training camp I have ever visited.

Now let’s discuss the state of the Los Angeles Chargers. Under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have won eleven games in the past two seasons, yet those seasons came to a crashing halt with a pair of painful Playoff exits.

New Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is a wunderkin, who can help Justin Herbert finally get over the hump. Herbert has a great chance to reassert himself as a top five Quarterback.

Even without pads, these practices were intense, with no sign of lolli gagging or going through the motions. A typical site for the first week of any NFL training camp.

It’s focused and highly competitive. However, the diehard Charger fans are thrilled with the team’s confidence, embracing the lofty expectations of playing in the AFC West.

The Bolts believe it’s their time to make some noise.

“We all feel the same thing,” Harbaugh said. “It’s that feeling like, ‘We’re capable. We are more than capable.’

Here is some of the action on day 5 of training camp.

Chargers quarterbacks were aggressive attacking downfield in Monday’s practice. Some throws were successful. Some were intercepted.

It’s no secret McDaniel loves to go deep, as the former Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins love to chuck the pigskin. This is precisely what the chargers need, their offense is boring and in need of deep passes and stretching the field.

On the opening play of 11-on-11, Herbert found receiver Quentin Johnston wide open down the right sideline on a go route. Johnston got behind defensive back Derwin James Jr. In the next period, Herbert floated a moonshot down the right sideline to Thompson. Rookie cornerback Rodney Shelley was in tight coverage and knocked the ball away for a pass breakup.

Another wrinkle McDaniels has incorporated into the offense is spreading the field. Taking advantage of their speed, expect to see reverses, as well as plays featuring the All-Pro tight end David Njoku. The former Cleveland Brown is a beast who will have an immediate impact on the field.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the Chargers will be practising in San Diego.

After three preseason games, one facing the Los Angeles Rams on August 27.