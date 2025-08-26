STUDIO CITY—On Monday, August 25, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that charges have been filed against Montero Hill, 26, better known as rap artist Lil Nas X, for allegedly assaulting police officers who responded to an incident in Studio City last week.

Hill, of Van Nuys is charged in case 25VWCF01389 with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at the Van Nuys Courthouse. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for September 15 in Department 112 of the same courthouse. He was being held on $75,000 bail.

On August 21, at around 5:40 a.m., Hill was allegedly strolling naked along Ventura Avenue in Studio City when police were called to the scene. Video of the incident was captured that shows the rapper in his underwear and white boots strolling down the street, before he ultimately took off his underwear and boots and was completely naked.

After officers arrived on the scene, the rapper is accused of assaulting the responding officers who tried to take him into custody, injuring at least three of them. If convicted as charged, Hill faces up to five years in state prison.

The case is being prosecuted by the Van Nuys Branch of the District Attorney’s Office and was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, North Hollywood Division.

Lil Nas X had a massive hit in 2018 with the song “Old Town Road” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus that hit #1 spot on the Billboard 100 and stayed there for 19 consecutive weeks. He was nominated for Record of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was nominated two years later for Album of the year for “Montero.”