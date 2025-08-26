WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunset Boulevard, also known as the Sunset Strip, there is Urbn Leaf West Hollywood Cannabis Dispensary. On Monday, August 25, officers assigned to the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived in response to a call that the dispensary’s storefront windows were broken. The officers investigated but could not determine if anything had been taken; however, they still wrote up a report about a burglary.



This is not the first time the dispensary has been robbed. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have been called to the Urbn Leaf West Hollywood Cannabis Dispensary multiple times over the past year. In addition, its windows were broken in 2023.



The Urbn Leaf West Hollywood Cannabis Dispensary is located on the 8400 block of West Sunset Boulevard.