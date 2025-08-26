CALIFORNIA—On Monday, August 25, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that several suspects part of the “Rich Rollin Burglary Crew” were arrested.

The LAPD reported on August 20, in partnership with multiple divisions and law enforcement agencies, executed a large-scale operation that dismantled a prolific burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 residential burglaries across the city.

At approximately 5 a.m., West Los Angeles Area and Operations-West Bureau, supported by personnel from North Hollywood, West Valley, Olympic, Hollywood, Wilshire, and Central Areas, served simultaneous search warrants at eight residences in Los Angeles, Hawthorne, Inglewood, and Carson. The coordinated effort also involved LAPD Metropolitan Division, Gang Impact Teams, and partner agencies, including Hawthorne Police Department, Inglewood Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Carson Station.

The suspects are linked to at least 92 burglaries in Los Angeles since 2022, with most incidents occurring in 2024 and 2025.

The investigation gained momentum in February 2025, when three suspects were arrested following a pursuit involving a van connected to two burglaries the day before. Detectives used information obtained from that arrest to identify additional suspects. In April 2025, detectives served a search warrant at a Los Angeles residence, recovering rifles, handguns, ammunition, body armor, large-capacity magazines, jewelry, watches, stolen credit cards, fake IDs, and multiple license plates—evidence directly tying the crew to organized burglary activity.

Ten suspects—all adult repeat offenders and confirmed gang members—have been identified that include: Devon Collier, 37, Tyrone Tisby, 47, Frank Tisby, 38, Jeremy Shepard, 38, Jermaine Kimbrough, 22, Michael Lewis, 20, and Marquell Lewis, 26. They were booked on charges including burglary and possession of controlled substances while armed.

Eric Cannon, 40 surrendered to authorities on August 22 in response to an active warrant.

Already in police custody on unrelated charges were Anthony Leslie, 36, and Shawn Quinney, 36. Both are facing attempted murder charges.

“These arrests send a clear message: if you prey on our neighborhoods, we will find you and hold you accountable,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“What made this takedown possible was the outstanding work of our officers and detectives—communicating across divisions and bureaus, sharing intelligence, and connecting the dots that revealed these burglaries were tied to the same crew. This operation is the result of more than two years of relentless investigative work. Together—with our partners and our community—we are taking back our neighborhoods,” he added.

During the searches on August 20, investigators recovered 15 firearms (including several reported stolen from burglaries), large amounts of ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, including a 50-round handgun drum. Burglary tools: handheld radios, face masks, headlamps, window punch devices, and cans of bear mace. Stolen property: luxury watches, bracelets, high-end purses and luggage, wallets, and U.S. and foreign currency. Narcotics, a money counter, and multiple cell phones were also recovered. The seized evidence provides a direct link between the burglary crew and their crimes, strengthening the criminal cases against them.