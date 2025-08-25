MALIBU—On Friday, August 22, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the city’s Public Works Department has been working with Caltrans to keep the traffic signal in place at Guernsey/Pacific Coast Highway. Caltrans confirmed that the traffic signal is operating and plans to reinstall the crosswalk striping on Thursday, August 28.

Malibu heard from community members who value the temporary traffic signal at Guernsey Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway for improving safety and access to Zuma Beach. The signal was originally installed by Caltrans during the Trancas Bridge replacement project to provide safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists during construction and was scheduled for removal once the project was completed.

The project was recently completed, but in response to community requests, the city requested Caltrans delay removal of the signal. Malibu is now working closely with Caltrans to evaluate possible solutions and the steps needed to determine if the signal can be made permanent.