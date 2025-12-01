BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, December 3, the city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a Rent Stabilization and Housing Workshop. The event will allow individuals to learn more about Rent Registry and how it can benefit them.

The workshop will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The workshop will take place in-person at the Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Dr.

Virtual option available at www.beverlyhills.org/rentstabilization. To learn everything, you need to know about rent control, registration, and more.

-Understand the rent registry requirements

-Get your questions answered by City staff

-Ensure compliance and avoid penalties

The Rent Stabilization Division administers and enforces the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which applies to most residential rental properties in Beverly Hills with two or more units.

Maximum Annual Rent Increases

The maximum allowed annual rent increases for rent stabilized tenants is outlined in Beverly Hills Municipal Code Sections 4-5-303 (Chapter 5 tenants) and 4-6-3 (Chapter 6 tenants).

The current maximum allowed annual rent increases are as follows:

Tenant Type Update Schedule

Last Update Maximum Allowed Rent Increase Chapter 5 Monthly September 11, 2025 3.14% Chapter 6 Annually in June June 2025 3%

* The chapter 5 rent increase allowable percentage will be delayed at this time due the government shutdown. Please check back for further updates.

Only one rent increase for each tenant is permitted for every 12 months. Additionally, a 30-day Notice must be delivered personally to tenants or served by mail as described in California Code of Civil Procedure Section 1013 (see also California Civil Code Section 827).

RSVP now and reserve your spot. For more details, call the askBH Customer Service Hotline at 310-285-1000 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/rentstabilization.