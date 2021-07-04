UNITED STATES−On Saturday, July 3, Congressman, Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced his commitment to nominate Donald Trump as Speaker of the House should Trump choose to run for a seat in the House of Representatives. Trump held a Save America rally that began at 8:00 p.m. at Robarts Arena at Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida which featured Gaetz as a speaker.

“I’d like to introduce a friend of mine, a great guy. He’s fighting, fighting, fighting. I guess they don’t like people like that. He’s somebody that is so special in very many ways, and he’s a very brave guy,” said Matt Gaetz.

In his speech, Rep. Gaetz spoke on sending Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, back to San Francisco, California.

“After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump.” The crowd broke out in thunderous applause and cheers at the sound of Gaetz’s announcement.

REPORT: @RepMattGaetz (R-FL) warmed up the crowd at the Save America rally in #Sarasota #Florida, vowing that he'll vote to nominate former President Donald #Trump to be the next Speaker of the House if the @GOP retakes Congress. https://t.co/XxsMaNDjbx — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) July 4, 2021

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also spoke on Trump’s behalf at the Florida rally Saturday night.

Multiple political experts have indicated that it is not unthinkable for Trump to become Speaker of the House.

David Forte, a constitutional scholar at Cleveland State University stated, “it would have been unthinkable for the most populous house not to have its leader be part of the representatives who were elected by the people.”

In February, Trump enthusiasts began posting the possibility of Trump running for Congress in 2022 on social media.

“Trump can run for Congress in 2022, in FL. If he wins the seat and Republicans take over the House of Representatives, he could become the Speaker of the House. Then, his first act could be impeaching Joe (Biden) and Kamala (Harris). If it works, he finishes out the remainder of Biden’s term and can still run for President in 2024. Wouldn’t that be a hoot!”

Happy Independence Day to the greatest country that has ever existed in all of human history. I will continue my fight in Congress to ensure our nation remains the bedrock for freedom, liberty, and prosperity in the face of rising anti-American wokeism. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ueX45gP0ou — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 4, 2021

In late April, Trump indicated publicly that he was “100 percent” thinking of a run for president in 2024 and that he would “certainly” consider a Trump-DeSantis ticket. Ron DeSantis is currently the Governor of Florida.

In May’s straw poll, Trump was in the lead for GOP favorite, and in June, DeSantis slipped past Trump.

Florida’s Governor has also made positive comments about Trump on social media. The Governor was not present at Trump’s most recent rally. DeSantis chose to stay in Surfside, Florida to offer support where many Floridians’ lives were lost following the unexpected collapse of a condominium.

"Did they tell you guys that Republicans want to defund the police? Isn't that the stupidest thing anybody has heard in their life?!" – @ByronDonalds pic.twitter.com/vlWQVXoSmz — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021

This was Donald Trump’s second Save America Trump Rally since leaving office.

Thousands of conservatives gathered at the fairgrounds dressed patriotically in red, white, and blue, as vendors sold pro-Trump merchandise.

News reports indicate Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) was suspended from streaming the event by YouTube officials.