SANTA MONICA—On Monday, March 14, a man that has repeatedly violently attacked small children has been arrested and charged. Ahsante Lamar Morgan, 23, has been charged with child abuse after attacking multiple small children in separate instances. First reports indicate that the suspect may have been living among the homeless community.



On March 14, Morgan pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges that could have caused great harm or death to a child.



The first reported attack took place on March 10, at approximately 7:00 p.m. The parents of the child reported that a man later identified as the accused Morgan, was acting in an erratic behavior.



The little girl was walking northbound on Main Street with her parents behind the bus stop when Morgan struck the child knocking her violently onto the ground. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, this occurred at Main Street and Marine Avenue in Santa Monica.



On March 14, Morgan also reportedly hit a seven-year-old little boy on the boardwalk in Venice. No more information is currently available. No other victims have come forward.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Morgan, who was described as 23-year-old Black male standing six feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 220 lbs. was initially arrested on March 14 on felony charges by the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) Pacific Division. His bail was set at $100,000.00.



On March 19, Morgan was assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility located at 450 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles. His next court date is scheduled for April 2, at 8:30 a.m. at the Lax Superior Court Dept. W31 located at 11701 S. La Cienega Boulevard.