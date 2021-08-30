WESTWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section (SAS) are asking for the public’s help to identify a sexual predator who burglarized an apartment and sexually battered a sleeping female.

The LAPD reported on Friday, August 27, around 4 a.m., a resident in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive was woke from her sleep by movement in her bedroom. She spotted a suspect, which she described as a Caucasian male standing over her. He groped her over her clothes before she jumped and pushed him out of the apartment. Detectives believe that there may be more victims or witnesses in the area who have not yet come forward. They are asked to call the Special Assault Section to report what transpired.

The suspect is described as a White male, 25 to 30 years old with brown hair and short facial hair, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall with a medium-heavy build.

Community members and video surveillance played a key role in stopping other sex crimes suspects in the area in recent years, the LAPD is asking anyone with evidence or tips on the suspect’s identity to come forward.

In addition to requesting video footage, detectives are reminding residents to remain vigilant about locking their doors and closing their windows at night. Property managers are asked to service their video systems and outdoor lighting to help reduce future incidents.

Anyone with details about this incident are asked to call Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section detectives at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.