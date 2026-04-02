SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, April 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it battled a structure fire in Sherman Oaks.

The fire was reported at 8:33 p.m. at 14922 W Rhinestone Dr. at a one-story single-family dwelling — attached garage involved after an outside fire spread to the structure.

Firefighters ensured all occupants were out of the home and quickly initiated fire suppression, achieving knockdown in 27 minutes from the initial 911 call. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.