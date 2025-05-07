MALIBU—On Monday, May 5, the city of Malibu announced that Richard Rojas has been appointed as Interim Deputy City Manager.

Rojas has over 18 years’ experience in public administration, with 5 years in city management, and a strong background in organizational strategy, policy innovation, economic development, and civic engagement.

He previously worked as Assistant City Manager for the city of Rosemead and Deputy City Manager for the city of Norwalk.

He has a Bachelor of Arts from UC Santa Barbara and a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

He’s also a graduate from the leadership programs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Stanford University and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Anyone with questions can email RRojas@MalibuCity.org or call (310) 456-2489.