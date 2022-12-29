BEVERLY HILLS—The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and as a result there will be road closures throughout the city of Beverly Hills. The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Partial lane and full street closures will take place in the city on Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard. Residents are advised to use alternate east-west routes such as South Santa Monica, Olympic, Pico and Sunset Boulevards.

All residential streets will remain open; however, various streets will be posted with no-parking signs. For more details on the complete list of closures visit,beverlyhills.org/goldenglobes.

STREET CLOSURES

North Santa Monica Blvd.

-Westbound: Complete lane closures, from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East, from 9 p.m. Sunday, January 8 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

-Eastbound: Complete lane closures from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd. from 2 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

-Alternate Routes: South Santa Monica to remain open in both directions

Wilshire Blvd.

-Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday, January 9.

-Eastbound lanes of Wilshire Blvd.: will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and N. Santa Monica Blvd. (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd.) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Dr. and Tenton Dr. and adjacent alleys:

-These streets will be “local access only” beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 11; All streets will be posted with no-parking signs at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 11

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 11:

-Whittier Dr: ​​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

-Carmelita Ave:​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

-Elevado Ave:​​ Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

-Trenton Dr:​​ Whittier Dr. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Walden Dr: ​​Santa Monica Blvd. to Elevado Ave.

For residents without permit parking, a parking exemption can be obtained by contacting the City’s Parking Exemption Line at (310) 285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions.

For questions and concerns on the day of the event call the Special Events phone line at (310) 285-2408 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and the after-hours Golden Globes Hotline from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at (310) 550-4680.