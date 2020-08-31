MALIBU—Following an accident on Saturday, August 29, where a vehicle crashed into a power pole, and left two people injured, Las Virgenes Road was closed for several hours for road crews to clean debris left on the street.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near the Malibu Knolls and Malibu Canyon Roads, which is located near Pepperdine University. After the driver crashed, they were transported, along with the passenger, to UCLA Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries sustained.

While the condition of the vehicles’ occupants was not immediately known, it required transportation to the hospital the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported. Motorists were advised by the California Highway Patrol to avoid Las Virgenes Road until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 30 and were urged to take detours.

The California Highway Patrol sent out an official traffic advisory before 7 a.m., which informed drivers which routes they could take, based on where they were traveling from.

According to the advisory, Las Virgenes Road was shutdown in Agoura Hills, starting from the US-101 freeway, going all the way down, past the Santa Monica Mountains Rec Area and Monte Nido, through and along Malibu Creek, which then connects to Malibu Canyon Road and ends up at California State Route 1, or as it’s better known, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).