BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, August 2, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the “Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion” event begins on Monday, August 5. The event will run until Sunday, August 11.

Attendees will be able to see an art installation along Rodeo Drive by world renowned artist Richard Orlinski @richardorlinski. Some of his pieces will be on display inside @beverlywilshire as well.

During the week, there will be store activations, VIP experiences and other things for the public. To learn more about the event visit www.rodeodrive-bh.com.

Rodeo Drive is home to some of the most luxurious brands in fashion and retail (over 75) and has top tier dining options including Michelin-starred chefs for residents and tourists to the city of Beverly Hills.

Some of the brands who will be participating in the 2024 event include: Audemars Piguet, Auto Vault, Beverly Wilshire – A Four Seasons Hotel, Buccellati, Bulgari, Givenchy, Henry Jaques, MCM, Loro Piana, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Westime.