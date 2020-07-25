BEVERLY HILLS—Saks Fifth Avenue will close its bridal salons in Beverly Hills and New York by the end of the year.

According to WWD, a spokesperson for Saks said:

“We are always evaluating our business operations to ensure we are focused on our most productive opportunities. As such, we’ve made the decision to close our bridal salons at our New York and Beverly Hills flagship locations at the end of 2020. We’re working with our bridal customers to complete all current orders and are committed to delivering a personalized, service-oriented experience.”

Many weddings have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the bridal business has been impacted as a result. Saks will still honor any orders in progress, offering fittings and alterations, but no new orders will be accepted.

Saks Fifth Avenue is not the only store to shut down its bridal salon during the coronavirus pandemic. Nordstrom additionally closed its Wedding Suites in April 2020.

In 2008, Saks closed 14 of its 16 bridal salons across the nation, but kept its Beverly Hills and New York locations open.

According to WWD, all Saks bridal associates will be offered different positions within the company. While shutting down the bridal salon, other evening wear dresses will continue to be sold.

Saks’ Beverly Hills location is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are open for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, and returns.