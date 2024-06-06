SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 5 that it will have two upcoming pop-up events regarding the future of the Santa Monica Airport.

The Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project aims to transform the area into a great park, consistent with Measure LC, improving connectivity, public spaces, and overall quality of life for the community.

The project is currently in phase one of five. The first phase consists of several pop-up events, the launch of the website, community survey, and virtual education sessions.

Upcoming pop-up events:

Sunday Farmers Market

Sunday, June 9; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 2640 Main St.

Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. -7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave.

To share your thoughts and opinions, take the following survey: https://www.smacproject.com/.