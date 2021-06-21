SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced its free summer lunch program for school-aged children on Thursday, June 17. The program will start on Monday, June 21, and will be held at Virginia Avenue Park.

According to the city of Santa Monica website, the program is a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Education and will offer free grab-and-go meals. It will run Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thelma Terry Building at the park. The program will run until August 11.

Meals will meet the nutritional requirements that were established by the United States U.S. Department of Agriculture. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, adults can pick up one grab-and-go bagged lunch for each school-aged child in their household while supplies last.

This is a walk-up service only, and face masks will still be mandated. For more details about the program or any questions, email vap@santamonica.gov or call (310) 458-8688.