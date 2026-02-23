STUDIO CITY—On Saturday, February 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they had to rescue an individual from an overturned vehicle.

The incident was reported at 4:39 p.m. at 4254 N Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Studio City; One automobile overturned in riverbed; paramedics are transporting one patient (a 35-year-old male, condition unconfirmed) found outside the vehicle upon fire department arrival.

There were no other involved patients or vehicles identified at this time. Details on what caused the incident has not been disclosed to the public.