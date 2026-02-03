SANTA MONICA—On Monday, February 2, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that it is accepting applications for several positions, including a current opening for a Senior Legal Analyst in the Criminal Unit within the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office.

The position offers a competitive salary and benefits and provides analytical and legal support for the Criminal Unit. This is a full-time two-year limited term position to collaborate with the Criminal Prosecution unit on its newly established SaMo Bridge program, addressing recidivism among homeless adults with justice system involvement.

Candidate should be a highly motivated self-starter with strong project management skills and experience administering government grant programs. Working knowledge in the areas of homeless services, criminal justice, law enforcement, and related fields is desired. Experience overseeing all financial aspects of grant administration, including budget management, financial analysis, invoicing and reimbursement processes is desired.

Requirements: The ideal candidate should be familiar with all Microsoft software including Excel, Power Point, SharePoint, and One Drive. Candidate should establish and maintain working relationships with City personnel, other government agencies, police departments, and the public.

Graduation from an accredited university with a bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent of three years’ experience in administrative services, legal services, law enforcement, homeless service, social work or public health; 3-5 years’ experience in these fields preferred. This position is part of the Public Attorney’s Legal Support Staff Union.

The hours of the position are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on alternate Fridays. This is a 9/80 work schedule. Hybrid remote work schedule is currently available. Evening and weekend duties may be required to facilitate community meetings and events. A background check will be required prior to beginning employment.

Salary is dependent on grant funding and qualifications/experience. The annual salary is currently $107,616, step 1. The city also offers excellent benefits. Equal Opportunity Employer. See the CAO EEO Policy on the City Attorney’s Office website. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and the names of three references.

These materials should be submitted in a single pdf document by email to: CAO.Opportunities@santamonica.gov with the subject line: “Application – Senior Legal Analyst Grant Position – Criminal Prosecution Unit”; closing date Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by 12 p.m. View the full job description and application details at www.santamonica.gov/CAO-Jobs.