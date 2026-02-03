MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website on February 2 that it is currently hiring for a Building Inspector to support community safety, development & fire rebuild. The salary is: $93,384–$121,844.

This recruitment will remain Open Until Filled. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the position is filled. This recruitment may close at any time, once a sufficiently strong candidate pool has been established.

As a Building Inspector, the candidate will conduct inspections of residential, commercial, and public buildings; ensure compliance with building codes and safety regulations; and play a key role in Malibu’s ongoing fire rebuild and community development efforts.

Candidates should have a strong technical knowledge, attention to detail, and a commitment to public service. This is a chance to make a meaningful impact, protecting the environment and quality of life of the community, while working in one of California’s most scenic coastal cities.

Education and Experience:

Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge, skills and abilities is qualifying.

Education:

Equivalent to completion of the twelfth (12th) grade, supplemented by specialized training in building inspection, construction management, engineering, or a closely related field.

Experience:

Two (2) years of increasingly responsible experience in building inspection, construction management, or a related field.

For more details and to apply visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/malibucity?