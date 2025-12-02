SANTA MONICA—During its latest meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced it approved a resolution that created the Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Wildfire Disaster Recovery Financing District.



This was done to help fund the repair and replacement of infrastructure in the Santa Monica Mountains and public facilities following the 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfires, which transpired in January 2025 and devastated Southern California.

It also establishes a Publicly Financing Authority to implement the Infrastructure Financing Plan. The district will include the area surrounding the Santa Monica Mountains.



The work will be funded through incremental property tax revenues. In addition, under Senate Bill 782 this can be done without increasing taxes on the residents in the district.