SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District issued a joint statement on the police department’s Facebook page, informing the public that on May 7, police responded to Santa Monica High School for a report of threat.

A person called Santa Monica High School and issued a threat. At 11:53 a.m., the school called the SMPD to report the threat. Officers were dispatched to investigate and learned that the school officials made “a decision to implement a temporary shelter-in-place.”

Officers searched the school and the campus, but no evidence of a threat to the school was found. Around 1:30 p.m., the school lifted the shelter-in-place order. Officers remained on the premises to assist the students and staff. No injuries were reported. The SMPD is still investigating who made the call.

Threats made to schools are a serious matter, “and individuals responsible for making false or threatening reports” will answer to the proper authorities, both the SMPD and the SMMUSD notes.