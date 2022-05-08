SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the city of Santa Monica released the results of the homeless count completed in February for 2022.

Results indicate that there are 807 homeless individuals residing in Santa Monica. This is eleven percent less than the 907 counted last in January of 2020.

The number of homeless include those living in tents, makeshift homes, shelters, vehicles and jails.

Santa Monica City Manager, David White, made the following statement:

“The impacts of homelessness are felt by everyone on our streets every day, and this public health crisis remains a top priority. Housing is limited and too expensive, resources to address behavioral and mental health and substance abuse issues are in short supply, and we are surrounded by the City of Los Angeles on three sides, where the concentration of people experiencing homelessness is substantial.”

“With these challenges, we must continue to urgently deploy a comprehensive strategy that includes providing connections to services and available housing, prevention, enforcement, increasing the supply of affordable housing, legislative advocacy, and regional solutions, and addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of those experiencing homelessness. We hear the concerns being raised and are actively working to respond to this crisis by adding experts to the field and more longer-term solutions like a behavioral health center.”

According to their Twitter page, the City of Santa Monica has community partners such as the Homeless Multidisciplinary Street Team and C3 Teams that play a vital role in providing services to the homeless and other vulnerable individuals.

City officials will present the Homeless Count update to the Santa Monica City Council on Wednesday, May 11, at 6:00 p.m. The community is invited to either provide public comment in person or to submit written comments in advance.

The agenda for the meeting may be found here:

https://santamonicacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=1348

To watch the meeting live, tune into the city’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4V0jOEL4JMCcElkGA7AJpA

To find out more about previous Count results and how the city is addressing homelessness, visit: santamonica.gov/topic-explainers/homelessness.

On March 15, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA-33), who represents Santa Monica, announced that he secured $11 million to use for the community. A portion of the funding will be used to convert a parking structure in Santa Monica into affordable housing.

In a statement on his web page, Congressman Lieu referred to the homelessness in America as a National disgrace.

“The homelessness crisis in America is a national disgrace. We must do more to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. I’m pleased that the local homelessness projects I advocated for have been included in the FY 2022 government spending package. This funding will go directly toward building housing and providing support for those experiencing homelessness in our district. I will continue to fight for our district in Congress to ensure we receive the federal funding we need to tackle this persistent challenge.”