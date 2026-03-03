SANTA MONICA—On February 26, the Santa Monica Police Department released its latest copy of “The Blue Report,” a summary of the city’s crime rate and statistics. The recent summary showed an increase in the crime rate in Santa Monica transpired in early February.

According to this report, from February 8 thru February 14, there was an 18 percent increase in calls to the police and a 71 percent increase in arrests, due to the Santa Monica Police Department’s pronounced presence in the city’s downtown area and on the beach.

In addition, the police had a presence on the Pacific Coast Highway and around the schools, where they conducted traffic enforcement. The SMPD also had officers working in the Homeless Liaison Program, through which they made more than 30 arrests.

As part of this project, the Santa Monica Police Department also started filming a weekly YouTube program called the Blue NoteBook Review.

The full text of the latest edition of “The Blue Report” is available on the city of Santa Monica website.