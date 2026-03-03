WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, February 28, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff Station announced it would increase patrols around places of worship in West Hollywood in response to the bombing of Iran by Israel and the United States.

According to the statement released on its Facebook page, there will be increased patrols around places of worship, as well as other sensitive locations and areas where members of the community gather. The patrols will be conducted by deputies with the LASD West Hollywood Station. There will also be an increased presence at the aforementioned locations.

The West Hollywood Sheriff Station reaffirmed its commitment to not only fighting antisemitism, but also hatred and protecting all of West Hollywood.