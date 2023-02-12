SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, February 8 at approximately 1:15 p.m., a woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on the 2400 block of Santa Monica Beach near Ocean Park.



The child was there at the beach with his mother when a random woman grabbed the child and attempted to walk away with him. The mother was able to get her son away from the abductor. Local lifeguards then came to assist the woman and her small child until police arrived at the scene.



Authorities confirmed that the toddler was physically unharmed.



Susan Lenore Johnson, 52 who police described as being homeless was arrested for attempted kidnapping. Police described Johnson as being homeless.



According to the inmate locator on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department webpage, Susan Johnson is 5 foot 3 inches with hazel eyes and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was booked and transported to jail by the Santa Monica Police Department. Bail was set at $35,000.



Johnson is being detained at the Century Regional Detention Facility at 11705 Almeda Street in Lynwood.



The suspect’s court date has been scheduled for February 24, 2023, 8:30 a.m. at Hollywood Superior Court Department 203 at 5925 West Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.



Susan Lenore Johnson has a criminal record. She was last arrested on July 24, 2022, by Santa Monica Police Department. She was held on $20,000 bond in that instance, given a citation, a court date, and released.