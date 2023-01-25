WASHINGTON D.C.—On Tuesday, January 24, Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy denied Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California positions on the House Intelligence Committee.



This comes after McCarthy penned a letter to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries explaining that he appreciates Jeffries’s “loyalty to his colleagues,” but could not put “partisan loyalty ahead of national security.”



The decision to appoint members to the House Intelligence Committee is up to the Speak of the House.



On January 25, McCarthy announced the members of the Committee on House Administration.



1. Chairman Bryan Steil (WI-01)

2. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11)

3. Rep. Morgan Griffith (VA-09)

4. Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03)

5. Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05)

6. Rep. Mike Carey (OH-15)

7. Rep. Laurel Lee (FL-15)

8. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04)



On January 24, McCarthy made the following appointments to Select Subcommittees:



Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government



Chairman Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48)

Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04)

Rep. Chris Stewart (UT-02)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL)

Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17)

Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-08)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (WY-AL)



Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic



Chairman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)

Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks (IA-01)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27)

Rep. John Joyce (PA-13)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-06)



McCarthy also named House Committee Chairs where all slots have not been filled. The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee remains open. Republican Michael R. Turner of Ohio held the top-ranking member slot, and currently has no one vying for his position.