SANTA MONICA—Fourteen Santa Monica School District employees were terminated after a school board meeting, which held on November 18, for declining COVID Vaccinations.

According to reports most of the dismissals were due to non-compliance with vaccination mandates. Most of the terminations were “classified employees” and not educators according to one source. It was confirmed that a Malibu High School grounds keeper was fired for refusing the vaccine. One termination, which was a teacher’s, was due to unknown reasons.

Vaccine mandates for school staff was established October 1 of this year requiring all staff members to be vaccinated to continue working within the school campus. School officials have urged parents to get their children vaccinated. A vaccine mandate for children attending the schools has not been officiated and has been up for debate among district officials. Students are still required to wear masks on campus regardless if they have been vaccinated or not which adheres to the county’s mask mandate.

The school district has hired nurses to administer the vaccination as of December 1. Follow up shots will be offered December 22 and January 6, 2022. This offer is open to the public regardless if a person seeking the vaccination has children or not.

Employees throughout the canyons of Los Angeles have lost their positions or have been placed on temporary leave due to their refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.