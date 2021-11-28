BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills police were in a standoff with a person in a vehicle located at a major intersection on Saturday, November 27.

The incident began at around 6:00 p.m. after officials received reports that a suspicious car was parked at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. The area is known to be frequented by many tourists and shoppers.

The large grey colored van was surrounded by police cars and the person in the drivers’ seat was asked by officials to exit the vehicle. The suspect refused to comply with officers commands.

The vehicle’s windows were blocked out with what appeared to be aluminum foil and the back window looked as if it had been shot at.

SWAT Officers were summoned to the scene at around 10:00 p.m. causing roadblocks. Several streets were closed in the surrounding area.

This story is developing.