HOLLYWOOD- We’re all invited to watch when it is released, the revival of Sex and the City. It’s heading to the small screen, after 20 years after the hit series made it debut.We all started drinking Cosmos,because of the show. The original HBO show followed the lives of four vibrant New York women and their relationships and work in the late 90s and early 2000s. Regretfully, only three of the four are returning to the new series. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall, who played the vixen Samantha, will not be featured. We don’t know why, Kim Cattrall is not returning. Enquiring minds want to know. We do know however, that Cattrall has had a strained relationship with the show in recent years, and mostly in particular with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, with production to begin in late spring.The trailer for the HBO Max show gives nothing away, it only features shots of New York,but none of the characters is seen on the screen. Will see how this evolves, if it has the humor, poignancy of the first series that was so successful. Let’s take a look back at the original series, which was created by Darren Star. It was based on the 1997 book of Candace Bushnell’s, of the same name. It premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.The finale in 2004 drew an audience of 10.6 million viewers. The show was targeted to the 28-34 demographics. Through the show, it inspired two films, Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. There was even a prequel series titled The Carrie Diaries, starring Anna Sophia Robb, aired on CW in 2013/14. So as you see, the series was a huge success for HBO. Star also created the Netflix show titled “Emily in Paris,” which every loved.

When it first came on the screens, it was seen as a bit revolutionary- four women discussing their personal sex lives, love relationships, not to mention the explicit sex scenes. While we didn’t have Twitter back then, certain adult toys were trending along with signature adult beverages. We all know, that fashion was a huge influential part of the series. We all know that the fashion industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. So wearing Manolo Blahnik would be a great plug for a shoe designer.

Yes, it is very disappointing that actress Kim Cattrall, will not be returning. Perhaps, they will have an epiphany, since Kim was the real star of the show. While Miranda was juggling a career and motherhood. Charlotte was focused on marriage and motherhood and Carrie poured her neuroses into her New York Star column, Samantha was the character we wanted to be like. She was strong, independent, and she always put her needs before men. A woman to admire. Back in 2017, she said in an interview, she was never friends with her co-stars. She looks amazing for 64 years old. If you didn’t know her age, you would never say she was a day over 50.

Another reboot is “True Blood,” in the early development stages at HBO, according to Variety. The original “True Blood,” is based on “The Southern Vampire Mysteries”novel series by Charlaine Harris.It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014. The show starred Anna Paquin, the telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse. Other stars included Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten and Rutina Wesley. The reboot will have Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien attached to write the script and executive produce, with original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball also attached to produce. As of press time, none of the show’s original cast is attached to return.

Rose’s Scoop: Two months into the release of PS5, it is still unavailable to buy. Unless you pre-ordered it. Good luck finding one.