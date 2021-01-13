UNITED STATES—On January 8, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release that approximately 40 individuals have been charged in Superior Court for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including two people who were charged with federal crimes against Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Thirteen others were also charged in federal court the riot on January 6.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. was arrested on January 7 for making interstate threats to Pelosi.

According to reports, Meredith texted friends from the Capitol. “I’m going to put a bullet in her noggin’ on live TV.” In another text message, hewrote, “I predict in 12 days, many in our country will die.” Meredith reportedly had a trailer near the Capitol with 3 guns: Glock 19, a 9 mm pistol & an assault rifle, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Richard Barnett, of Arkansas, was charged for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money property, or records. Barnett allegedly entered the restricted area of the Speaker of the House.

The DOJ reports surveillance footage of Barnett that captured him outside the door of Pelosi’s office and entering and exiting her office. He held an envelope in his hand that was addressed to the Honorable Billy Long 2453 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 with Pelosi’s return address on it, along with her digital signature.

Barnett says in the video, “I did not steal it. I bled on it because they were making me and I couldn’t f***ing see so I figured I am in her office. I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f***ing worth it. And I left her a note on her desk that says “Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****.”

In another photograph, which appears to be taken outside on Capitol grounds, Barnett is seen holding the envelope to have taken from Pelosi’s office, which is the same envelope Barnett was photographed holding inside the office.

According to the Department of Justice Complaints and Statements of Facts on the DOJ website, the remainder of arrests and charges included, but are not limited to: weapons charges, several unlawful entry charges, carrying a weapon on U.S. Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct charges. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency on January 7, were there were additional curfew violations.