UNITED STATES—Los Angeles traffic is one of the worst in the United States. It ranks second behind New York City, which makes sense because LA has a higher population density than NYC. In fact, Los Angeles has more cars per capita than any other city in America. With so many people on the road, it’s not hard to imagine why there are so many car accidents.

Considerations for Uber and Lyft Drivers

It is essential to obtain permission from passengers if you are using a dashcam in your car. This is especially true if you are using your car for business purposes, like Uber and Lyft. Local attorney Logan Quirk specializes in cases where passengers are injured in Uber accidents. He explains an important legal consideration when using a dashcam as a rideshare driver. “California requires that drivers, especially in rideshare situations, notify passengers prior of the camera, receive permission, and adhere to strict confidentiality requirements.”

Additionally, if your car is company property, then it may be a violation of company policy to use one without express permission in writing by a supervisor.

Is a Dashcam a Good Idea for Los Angeles Drivers?

A dashcam is a camera that attaches to your car’s dashboard and records the road ahead of you. It can be used for accident documentation, capturing video footage of an event or scenic drive, as well as documenting police interactions (good or bad). This article will discuss the pros and cons of using one in your car.

The Pros of Using a Dashcam in Your Car

– A dashcam can document accidents. It’s useful for insurance claims and to help law enforcement determine who is at fault, too.

– Dashcams protect you against fraudulent accusations by recording video footage that would prove your innocence.

– They are often required by trucking companies to verify the location of the truck or capture video evidence in case of an accident.

The Cons of Using a Dashcam

– If the camera doesn’t have great quality it won’t serve its purpose very well.

– You may think that the other driver is at fault, but the video recording might show something that you didn’t initially recognize. It is best to speak with an attorney to review the footage prior to submitting it as evidence in your insurance claim.

Can you be fined for improper dashcam installation and use?

Yes, you can be fined for improper dashcam installation if the dashcam interferes with your visibility or any other car’s safety features like turning signals. You can also land in legal trouble if you use the camera without permission from other riders in some situations.

How to install a dashboard camera:

Dashcams are usually mounted by adhesive pads onto the front of the windshield using suction cups, but they can also be attached to the back of rear-view mirrors and air vents too. You should use a hard surface that is not easily scratched for best results – it will keep your footage clear and easy to see! There are many different resolutions available on today’s market, but an average one would have at least 1080p HD video recording ability. Remember that there may still be some lag time between when something happens in real life and when it’s recorded on the dashcam.