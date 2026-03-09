PORTER RANCH—On Sunday March 8, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Valley Traffic detectives responded to a call of a one vehicle accident at 10502 N. Tampa Avenue. First responders arriving at the scene discovered the vehicle struck a light pole.

The following information came directly from a LAPD press release.

“On March 8, 2026, around 10:05 a.m., a 2015 gray Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound Tampa Avenue south of Tunney Street, when it lost control, ran off the roadway, and collided with a tri light and private property.

Initial reports indicated that LAFD paramedics assessed three people and that two were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. There was no further mention of a third victim of the crash.

LAFD confirmed that the passenger, 22-year-old male was confirmed to be dead at that scene of the crash. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office.

The driver, later identified as Ernesto Ramos, 23, of Northridge, sustained severe injuries, and remains in the hospital under police custody. According to LAPD, Ramos faces charges upon his release.

Anyone with more information/details on this collision is encouraged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Investigator Takishita at 818-644-8116 or after hours and on weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).